California reveals a roadmap for hydrogen infrastructure. Battery recycling needs to be carried forward to be part of an EV ecosystem. And we take the Toyota RAV4 Prime off-road. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Toyota RAV4 Prime is seemingly the Swiss Army knife of EVs, and it’s hard to come up with a scenario in which it doesn’t perform well. Last week we tested the RAV4 Prime off-road and discovered that many will appreciate using the tailpipe-emissions-free EV Mode out on the trail.

California released an annual update on the progress of hydrogen infrastructure in the state, and it sounds a bit more optimistic this year—projecting 100 retail hydrogen stations by the end of 2023. The 176 it predicts by 2026 will be enough to support about 250,000 fuel-cell vehicles. But it does point out how both the number of stations and the number of vehicles has trended below projections—for many, many years.

Redwood Materials, the company started by Tesla co-founder JB Straubel, is looking beyond just recycling; it’s reportedly planning to build a $1 billion factory to manufacture EV battery cathodes—essential to deliver on President Biden’s goals of more U.S.-built EVs and an American EV ecosystem.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter