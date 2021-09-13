Recently-published EPA range and efficiency ratings for the 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge electric crossover show increases over the 2021 model.

Volvo hasn't confirmed any changes to range or efficiency for the 2022 XC40 Recharge, which largely carries over from its 2021 debut. However, the EPA's Fueleconomy.gov website shows 223 miles of range, with efficiency ratings of 85 mpg combined (92 MPGe city, 79 MPGe highway).

For the 2021 model year, the XC40 Recharge was rated at 208 miles of range, with efficiency ratings of 79 MPGe combined (85 MPGe city, 72 MPGe highway). That's with a battery pack with 75 kwh of usable capacity, and standard dual-motor all-wheel drive.

2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge EPA range and efficiency ratings vs. 2021 model

Even with this apparent improvement, the XC40 Recharge still falls short of the Tesla Model Y. Tesla currently quotes 326 miles of range for the Long Range version, and 303 miles for the Performance version. The Ford Mustang Mach-E also surpasses 300 miles of range in some configurations, and the upcoming all-wheel drive version of the Volkswagen ID.4 is expected to offer up to 249 miles of range.

Volvo's first mass-produced EV does have its good points, though. We've driven the XC40 Recharge briefly, and found it to be responsive, refined, and uncomplicated—a good start to a growing lineup of Volvo EVs.

We're not sure if this means more range for the C40 Recharge, the coupe-like version of the XC40 Recharge Volvo announced last year, versus the 210 miles the automaker previously mentioned. We've reached out to Volvo for clarification.

The two smaller crossovers will be followed by a fully-electric XC90 Recharge, which will also showcase Volvo's latest driver-assist tech, and will built on an EV-specific platform separate from the gasoline XC90.