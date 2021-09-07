Rivian’s electric trucks get range ratings. The Mercedes EQB has been revealed, and the EQG electric SUV is turning heads just like the G-Class. Shell plans a lot of streetside chargers in the UK. The Sono Sion gets its own wallbox. And Hyundai rides the Hydrogen Wave. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Hyundai early this morning revealed its Hydrogen Wave vision toward the popularity of hydrogen fuel-cell technology by 2040. On the way there, it hopes to achieve price parity with battery electric vehicles by 2030, and it rolled out a series of concepts to rally excitement over the possibilities, including a sports car with collaboration from the supercar maker Rimac, a cargo-drone system, and plans to offer a full line of commercial-vehicle models by 2028.

Shell plans to install 50,000 on-street EV charging stations in the UK by the end of 2025, potentially making EV ownership easier for apartment or condo dwellers. This effort is through Germany’s Ubitricity, which it purchased earlier this year; the company fits its charger tech into streetlight posts.

The company behind the Sono Sion solar-supplemented EV says that it’s developing its own AC wallbox that could permit the model, so far intended primarily for Europe, to be used as a mobile power bank for solar energy or as external home energy storage.

Earlier in the weekend, Mercedes-Benz revealed its EQE electric sedan—a bit smaller than the EQS flagship, and roughly the same size as the Tesla Model S or Audi E-Tron GT. Just as in the EQS, it appears that the EQE’s advantage will be in its spacious cabin and true luxury-car experience.

Mercedes also revealed the EQG Concept SUV, which points to a fully electric version of the squared-off G-Class that’s both an off-road icon and a vehicle for status-seekers. Although this was merely a concept, the automaker did detail how it plans to make it a reality.

And in case you missed it before the long weekend, EPA range ratings are out for the 2022 Rivian R1T and R1S. Both electric trucks top 300 miles of range, exceeding what Rivian has predicted all along.

