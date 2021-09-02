Genesis is going entirely battery electric and fuel cell. California is helping put to use the largest fleet of electric semis yet. And the arrival of the Tesla Roadster appears to have been pushed back to 2023. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Hyundai’s Genesis luxury brand has targeted 2030 for having a 100-percent zero-emission brand, and it will only introduce vehicles following a “dual electrification strategy”—meaning battery electric and hydrogen fuel-cell model introductions, exclusively, from 2025. It also hinted at new technology for seating, sound, and heating.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, pointing at least in part to 2021’s supply-chain shortages, has confirmed that the Tesla Roadster will be delayed to 2023, while significant deliveries of the Cybertruck have already likely been delayed to 2022.

In California, the state’s Air Resources Board and other organizations are involved in what’s claimed to be the largest deployment of electric semis yet—including charging infrastructure for them. But these aren’t long-haul semis quite yet; the project, called JETSI, is focusing on shorter-haul electric trucks for port and regional use.

And over at Motor Authority: Lotus on Tuesday revealed plans for four new electric models, including two SUVs, a four-door coupe, and a sports car. Yes, this really is a continuation of the esteemed British performance brand—just expanded into China.

_______________________________________

