Hyundai shows an Ioniq 5 robotaxi. Leaded gas is gone. Mercedes’ AMG shows a plug-in hybrid that uses its juice for performance more than range. And are you eager to see the Subaru EV? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Hyundai on Tuesday revealed an autonomous “robotaxi” version of its Ioniq 5 electric car. Made in conjunction with Motional, its joint venture with Aptiv, and including a suite of cameras, radar, and lidar sensors, the car will be put to use by Lyft.

And as the UN reported earlier this week, the world has finally ended the use of leaded gasoline. So we thought it would be useful to provide a quick refresher on why lead was introduced in the first place and why it took so long to be phased out. Officially, leaded gas was phased out starting in 1975 not for its direct health impact but because it fouled catalytic converters.

Yesterday we looked inside the much-anticipated Subaru electric SUV, due mid-2022.

And over at Motor Authority: Mercedes has officially shown the first model with its next-generation performance plug-in hybrid system—in what’s called the 2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63S E Performance. The E Performance supplements the automaker’s twin-turbo V-8 with an electric motor good for 204 hp in 10-second blasts—providing 0-62 in 2.9 seconds. Although the company has noted that this is tuned for performance rather than range, expect a plug-in electric range of just 7 miles.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter