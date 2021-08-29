Which EV detailed this week has been rated at just 100 miles of EPA range?

Which EV is on track to deliver more than 500 miles of EPA range?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending August 28, 2021.

Rivian on Friday confirmed that it’s filing for an initial public offering (IPO) this fall, not a SPAC like so many other EV startups. The $80 billion target is about 350 times Tesla’s original IPO valuation but a small fraction of Tesla’s current valuation of about $700 billion.

Rivian R1T

Alpha Motor Corporation last week held a “launch” of its Wolf electric truck, which was then brought to the Petersen Automotive Museum for display until November. Despite the public display, the company has revealed very little info about how the Wolf might be fast-tracked for 2023 production.

Last weekend we brought you an exclusive: The upcoming Genesis GV60 electric crossover will be the first EV to include original-equipment wireless battery charging. WiTricity is due to supply the tech, although it will only be enabled at first in a South Korean-market pilot program.

The 2022 Mazda MX-30 EV was priced at $34,645, the automaker confirmed Tuesday. And the company revealed plans for a thoughtful loaner plan for when owners want more than the car’s meager 100 miles of EPA range.

2022 Mazda MX-30

The Kia EV6 is due to arrive at U.S. dealerships in all 50 states starting early next year; but other new EVs may be close behind. Two other Kia crossover EVs—one smaller, one larger—are due by 2025, according to a report.

The chief engineer of the Ford Mustang Mach-E confirmed to industry analyst Sandy Munro that the Mach-E will get more driving range in several rounds of hardware and over-the-air updates, starting in 2022.

Porsche detailed a number of tech improvements for the 2022 Taycan lineup, including a Turbo Charging Planner that will help speed up road-trip fast-charging stops—plus a Remote Park Assist feature that sounds somewhat like Tesla’s Enhanced Summon and Android Auto compatibility.

2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo S

The Lucid Air Dream Edition is still on track to earn a range rating of more than 500 miles, Lucid revealed this week, including accounts of another real-world test at normal freeway speeds. And you now have a choice between Range and Performance versions.

Ford has doubled its production targets for the F-150 Lightning electric pickup, according to a report. That puts it at 80,000 annually by 2024—although with the number of reservations for the Lightning more than that already and the Cybertruck an order of magnitude greater in interest, will they build enough electric pickups?

Dodge announced that a concept car from the brand is coming in 2022, on the way to plans to electrify its muscle cars starting in 2024.

Dodge claims first BEV muscle car - 2021 Stellantis EV Day

In hydrogen fuel-cell news: Toyota announced on Wednesday that it plans to make hydrogen fuel-cell modules in Kentucky, as part of a kit that it will offer for big comercial trucks. It’s unusual for Toyota to supply other companies, so bets are on that we’ll get more details soon. Hyundai plans to show its big-picture vision of a hydrogen society next month, hinting that it would include more about performance cars, trucks, and hydrogen distribution. And The world’s first hydrogen fuel-cell water vessel—a ferry in San Francisco Bay—is ready to go. The hydrogen-powered Sea Change will go up to 300 miles between fills and it has the blessing of the California Air Resources Board.

Waymo started providing public rides of its self-driving Jaguar I-Pace electric cars—with an “autonomous specialist” along for the ride.

Waymo self-driving car prototype in San Francisco, California

Electrify America is opening a DC fast charging station at Yosemite National Park, which should make more family vacations free of tailpipe emissions. It’s also at last adding Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support to its apps—essentially meaning that drivers will be able to find a charging station while driving without having to pick up a handset.

The GM EV1 is a rare sight, and there aren’t many of them left that aren’t on a museum floor. So the report of one converted to internal combustion and neglected on the street is all the more surprising.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV

And right before last weekend, GM expanded its battery-fire recall to the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV and every Bolt EV made. GM CEO Mary Barra later this week indicated that the company would continue using GM as a battery supplier but that it has “multiple pathways” to secure enough cells—surprising as GM has turned exclusively to LG as a partner in its Ultium Cells LLC joint venture.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter