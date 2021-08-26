Toyota plans to make fuel cells in the U.S. You can at last use the Electrify America app while you’re driving. And did Jaguar I-Pace electric cars—and Waymo—already beat Tesla in the robotaxi race? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Electrify America has added Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support to its apps, the company announced this morning. That should make the app more useful when electric-vehicle drivers might most need it—to help find a station on the network while driving.

Waymo is offering the public rides in its self-driving Jaguar I-Pace electric cars—with an “autonomous specialist” onboard for the ride. Waymo’s approach, which relies on multiple lidar and radar sensors, is a stark contrast to the cameras-only Tesla approach that’s overdue in delivering a fleet of robotaxis.

Toyota announced Wednesday that it plans to make fuel-cell modules at its Kentucky factory—likely alongside the Toyota and Lexus sedans currently made there—starting in 2023. A complete kit made by Toyota will allow a direct substitution versus heavy-duty diesels in semis and other big commercial trucks. There’s no word yet from the company on how this impacts passenger-vehicle plans, which might now be bolstered as the technology has been pushed to center stage in the recent “shared aspiration” by automakers to reach 40% battery electrics, fuel-cell vehicles, and plug-in hybrids by 2030.

And over at Motor Authority: The tiny Citroën Ami minicar is being remixed by fellow Stellantis brand Opel, which plans to be all-electric in Europe by 2028. It’s being sold as the Opel Rocks-e, and it’s classified as a light quadricycle—not a car—in Opel’s home market of Germany.

