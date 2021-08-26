Electrify America is adding Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, the company announced Thursday in a press release. That should allow EV drivers to find charging stations much more easily on the go.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support allows drivers to access the Electrify America app through a car's infotainment system. Previously, in some vehicles, drivers had to pull up the app separately on their devices, which involves pulling over and closing any apps already in use through Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

Hopefully this will streamline the process of finding a charging station, which can prove difficult with the multiple apps already available. Even the Volkswagen ID.4, which seems to have trouble finding VW-funded Electrify America stations when looking for fast-chargers, in our experience.

Volkswagen ID.4 at Electrify America, Hazel Dell WA

In addition to locating charging stations, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity will let drivers remotely start and stop a charging session, as well as view details of charging plans, including any free charging that might be included with the purchase of a vehicle, according to Electrify America.

Features like this are becoming increasingly important for charging companies, which are scrambling to be your app of choice while in the car. Dedicated charging networks also face competition from automakers, which are looking to make charging a brand-specific experience.

General Motors has said it's working on brand apps that will help coordinate charging-station finding with real-time range calculations, while Ford is also providing a FordPass app that aggregates results from multiple networks. Both Electrify America and Greenlots are among the networks included in what the automaker calls its "FordPass network."