The 2022 Porsche Taycan gets a number of technology improvements, including a Turbo Charging Planner that will help speed up road-trip fast-charging stops, Android Auto compatibility, and a Remote Park Assist feature that’s a bit like Tesla Enhanced Summon.

The Lucid Air Dream Edition now comes in Performance or Range versions—with the latter one still expected to earn a range rating over 500 miles. With a real-world range test, Lucid showed that this is possible—or nearly so—at normal freeway speeds.

Ford has reportedly doubled its production targets for the F-150 Lightning electric pickup—to 80,000 annually by 2024. But even at that rate it would be roughly a tenth of total F-Series sales. With electric-truck reservations surging, will automakers—even Tesla, with its Cybertruck—be able to build enough?

And we brought you another story of an electric vehicle survivor—a rare GM EV1, of the sort now only seen in a few museums or special collections, that’s been hiding in plain sight on a Washington, D.C. street. But oh my, it’s been converted to a gasoline-sipping hybrid.

