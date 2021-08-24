The 2022 Kia EV6 is only the first of multiple electric crossovers the automaker plans to launch by 2025, according to a recent Auto Express report.

At least two other models are in the works, according to the report. The next one in the queue will be a large SUV aimed specifically at the United States, Kia European product boss Sjoerd Knipping said in an interview with Auto Express.

This model will have seating for seven, similar to the Hyundai Ioniq 7 expected to launch in 2024, according to the report. Kia holds trademarks for the names EV1 to EV9, and this model could be badged EV7 or EV8, according to the report.

Kia is also planning a smaller EV4 crossover, using the same E-GMP platform as the EV6, but with a shorter wheelbase, according to the report. Auto Express predicts that the EV4 will use the same battery packs as the EV6, meaning 58.0-kwh and 77.4-kwh options, with single-motor and dual-motor powertrains.

2022 Kia EV6

The larger crossover will debut next year, while the EV4 could appear either later in the year or in 2023, according to the report.

These models will fit into Kia's $2 billion Plan S, in which it plans to hit 500,000 global electric vehicle sales annually by 2025. Expect these models to follow the design direction set by the EV6, and the teaser of seven upcoming dedicated EVs Kia released late last year.

Meanwhile, the EV6 is due at U.S. dealerships in early 2022. And so far, Kia has indicated that it will emphasize performance a bit more than Hyundai has in the closely related Ioniq 5. A GT version will have 577 horsepower and will be capable of 0-62 mph in 3.5 seconds, Kia has said.

The EV6 will be Kia's third U.S. electric vehicle—although the Soul EV in its second-generation form isn't arriving here.