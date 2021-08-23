Every Chevy Bolt EV built is being recalled for its battery. The world’s first hydrogen fuel-cell ferry is being put to use in the U.S. Genesis will offer inductive wireless charging, Yosemite is getting very fast EV charging. And Dodge is accelerating its electric muscle-car plans. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

This weekend we brought you an exclusive: The upcoming Genesis GV60 electric crossover will be the first EV to include original-equipment wireless battery charging—with the equipment in this case supplied by WiTricity.

And what’s claimed to be the world’s first hydrogen fuel-cell vessel is ready to go, in the San Francisco Bay. Years in the making, Sea Change will go up to 300 miles on hydrogen. The project has the blessing of California’s Air Resources Board, although sourcing of the fuel for this use hasn’t yet been detailed.

Electrify America is opening a new DC fast-charging site at Yosemite National Park. As the network fills in alternate routes, it’s one of several new charging locations enabling tailpipe-emissions-free family trips.

Dodge is planning to electrify its muscle cars starting in 2024, and the brand’s boss revealed this weekend that a concept car is coming in 2022, plus a comprehensive electrification plan for the brand this fall.

And in case you missed last week’s Friday 5 p.m. news: GM has expanded its battery-fire recall to the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, as well as every Bolt EV made.

