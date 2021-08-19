Genesis shows an electric crossover that’s related to the Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. The Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid is rated at 32 electric miles. And is the Ioniq 6 electric sedan delayed? This and more in this very Hyundai roundup, here at Green Car Reports.

The Genesis luxury brand, from Hyundai, has revealed its first dedicated electric vehicle—in the form of the Genesis GV60 prototype. Looking almost production-ready, the GV60 will be delivered in North America in 2022—although technical details and information about performance, range, and potential bi-directional charging are all yet to come.

The Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid has been rated at 32 all-electric miles and 34 mpg—beating its Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV cousin while packing three rows of seating. Pricing is yet to come for this model that’s expected at dealerships soon, so we look forward to seeing how it factors in on value versus the Toyota RAV4 Prime or even Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.

Hyundai is reportedly delaying the Ioniq 6 electric sedan, based on the Prophecy concept, by a few months. It was scheduled for a 2022 U.S. arrival, and Hyundai hasn’t clarified if that adjusts the timeline for its launch.

And over at Motor Authority: Nio plans to start a mass-market brand that will go for high-volume affordable EVs, like Volkswagen. That’s quite a leap for a company that was on the verge of failure a year ago.

