Audi has confirmed U.S.-market details for its 2022 Audi E-Tron S and E-Tron S Sportback models, set to arrive at dealerships this fall.

In their U.S. form, the performance-oriented three-motor versions of the E-Tron make up to 496 horsepower and 718 lb-ft of torque. The two rear motors operate independently of each other to allow more precise and powerful torque vectoring, and Audi says that in normal driving, the front motor “remains off until it is needed.”

Further, a Dynamic mode allows the model to perform controlled drifts—on a closed course, of course.

The E-Tron S is powered by the same 95-kwh battery pack (86.5-kwh usable capacity) as the rest of the lineup. An official fast-charging rate of 150 kw (perhaps a bit faster, based on real-world reports) helps permit a 5-80% charge in less than 30 minutes. A 9.6-kw onboard charger is also included, allowing a full charge in 10.5 hours.

Audi E-tron Sportback

Audi says that with the standard tire and wheel package, the E-Tron S is EPA-estimated at 208 miles for the S and 212 miles for the Sportback S.

The E-Tron S is nearly two inches wider than the E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback, due to the use of wider, more aggressive-looking bodywork. Wheel packages range up to 22-inch wheels with summer tires, as part of a Black Optic package.

Options include individual-contour seats with ventilation and massage, Valcona and Milano leather upholstery, as well as Digital Matrix LED headlamps that offer a series of future features that might be unlocked depending on U.S. sales.

Audi has already released details for the rest of the 2022 E-Tron SUV and Sportback lineup, and it essentially carries over—albeit with new wheel designs and a Chronos Edition that replaces the Prestige as the top trim level for the model line. But the E-Tron S continues with the Prestige as the top trim. The E-Tron S starts at $85,895 for the Premium Plus SUV, with the range topping out at $93,495 for the Prestige Sportback.

The E-Tron S models arrive at dealerships this fall.