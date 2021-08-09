Today we look at why the proposed Biden administration rules last week are underwhelming in their EV targets. The Lexus UX 250h carries on as a high-mileage compact from the Toyota luxury brand. And are electric trailers a game-changer for long-distance towing with EVs? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

A German travel-trailer and motorhome maker, with the help of the auto tech supplier ZF, has found a solution to the range reductions EV drivers face when they tow: with an electrified trailer that can potentially add range.

Nissan last week announced an “intention” to make battery-electric models more than 40% of its U.S. sales by 2030. It also said that every all-new Nissan vehicle for “key markets” will be electrified by the early 2030s.

The 39-mpg Lexus UX 250h carries over for the 2022 model year, albeit with some exciting new colors and body-color cladding. The compact model is offered in Europe in all-electric as the UX 300e.

And we brought you a follow-up and deeper dive into last week’s announcement of fuel economy and emissions rules from the Biden administration. Although they might sound good at face value, the rules expect just 8% full EVs and plug-in hybrids, combined, by 2026—from roughly 3% now. And when you look at them together with proposed California requirements, the Biden rules propose very small EV growth.

