The Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV will charge very quickly. We drive the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid. And what does “clean hydrogen” mean to Congress and its infrastructure bill? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

We drove the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid, and found this midsize SUV to occupy an ideal middle ground for midsize SUVs. Its 32-mpg rating doesn’t match that of the larger Toyota Highlander Hybrid, but Hyundai’s hybrid system is the more charming one in this layout.

Hyundai has gone into a little more detail about how it expects its upcoming Ioniq 5 EV to dominate rivals—yes, that includes the Tesla Model Y—in DC fast-charging. That’s in terms of miles of range added in short charging stops; it’s chosen to emphasize peak charging rates of more than 200 kw over a wide state of charge, instead of aiming for the highest burst peak possible. It’s good to hear Hyundai confirming the leading-edge charge curves we’ve seen for other markets extended to the U.S. version.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill that’s headed for a Senate vote is earmarking $8 billion for four regional hubs that will produce “clean hydrogen” for transportation, manufacturing, and other uses. With the sources of power for the process potentially including natural gas and coal—yes, it’s been included—is this “clean diesel” all over again?

And over at The Car Connection: Toyota has announced the end of the road for the big Avalon sedan, with its cancellation after the 2022 model year. At its best as the 43-mpg Avalon Hybrid, we’re big fans of this comfort car—although it’s been eclipsed by utility-vehicle sales.

