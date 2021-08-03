Hyundai claims the Ioniq 5, the first model from its all-electric Ioniq sub-brand, will beat all comers in fast-charging rate.

In an interview with Automotive News, Ryan Miller, manager of electrified powertrain development at the Hyundai Kia America Technical Center, explained why the company is expecting that the Ioniq 5 will "dominate" all competitors in miles of range added at fast-charging stops—including the Tesla Model Y.

Hyundai emphasized achieving a high average charging rate, Miller said. Many automakers advertise a high peak charging rate, but that may only be achievable very briefly, after which the charging rate starts to decline, slowing charging speed.

In optimal conditions, the Ioniq 5's battery pack can maintain charging rates of more than 200 kilowatts from a 10% state of charge to about 55%, Miller said.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5

That's partly down to the new cooling-system design of the Hyundai E-GMP modular EV platform. It places individual battery cells in direct contact with a cooling plate, allowing for very rapid cooling during fast charging, Miller said.

That should help support Hyundai's previous claim of 300 miles of range in 18 minutes of fast charging for the United States-spec Ioniq 5. The automaker has also said the E-GMP platform will feature 800-volt charging hardware, and will be capable of bi-directional charging, allowing them to discharge electricity to power devices or tools.

The Kia EV6 also uses the E-GMP platform, but with some very different styling choices. While the Ioniq 5 is blocky and vaguely retro (it's loosely inspired by the 1970s Hyundai Pony hatchback), the EV6 has a sleeker, more modern look.

Kia has also opted to emphasize performance, while the Ioniq 5 is pitched as a mass-market crossover. With the same platform, charging hardware, and battery architectures underpinning both, which would you get?