Biden emissions and fuel economy standards will need to be even tougher to make up for the Trump rollback. An icon of automotive design goes electric. And why is aerodynamic efficiency so important for EVs? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

A low aerodynamic coefficient of drag can make a rather large vehicle easier to push through the wind than a smaller one. It’s a key to maximizing EV range without adding more batteries.

In order to make up for the Trump rollback of gas mileage and emissions rules for the 2021 and 2022 model years, the Biden rules expected in the next week will need to be tougher than Obama-era rules, environmental groups are arguing—with fewer off-cycle credit workarounds, too.

A UK firm has converted one of the icons of French automotive design, the Citroën DS, to fully electric. That includes all of its quirks, including the hydropneumatic suspension.

And over at Motor Authority: On Thursday, Mercedes-Benz teased the EQE electric car set to debut in September in Germany. Expect some of the technology and design cues from the EQS flagship—like the Hyperscreen dash—to carry over.

