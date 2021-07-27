Tesla provided more detail about how it plans to open its Supercharger network to other EVs. It made a record number of vehicles but won’t get to the Semi—or Cybertruck, quite likely—until next year. And it has too many kinds of batteries. Meanwhile Hyundai announced a first batch of fuel-cell semis for the U.S. And Rivian is already planning a second plant. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Against the odds introduced by the chip shortage, Tesla managed to build and ship a record number of cars in the second quarter of the year. But the Semi and Cybertruck are now both likely delayed to sometime next year, after production of a revised Model Y ramps up. And, as CEO Elon Musk suggested, Tesla is facing a “Baskin-Robbins of batteries” situation: Simply put, it has too many variants and needs to consolidate down to just two or three.

Tesla executives also helped explain how opening up the Supercharger network to other brands’ EVs will help it grow faster. Just don’t bring an EV that charges too slowly or you’ll be charged an extra fee.

Hyundai announced Monday that it will test its Xcient Fuel Cell semi—a Class 8 heavy-hauler with a range of up to 500 miles—in California. At about 30 trucks for now, Hyundai says it will be the largest deployment of such trucks in the U.S.

And even as Rivian ramps up for first deliveries of its electric pickup in September, it’s confirmed that a second factory is in the plan. The news was part of an announcement confirming another $2.5 billion funding round, with Ford and Amazon again contributing.

