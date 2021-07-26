The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS establishes the serene side of a growing cohort of large electric luxury cars. A dynamic wireless charging project could put the tech on the Interstate in Indiana. And are iron-air batteries good for a smart-energy grid? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

A startup claims to have reached a breakthrough on an iron-air cell chemistry that could be put to use in economical grid-storage or buffering roles—thus helping with some of the logistical hurdles of putting heavier loads on the grid with more electric vehicles.

With a project in Indiana, dynamic high-power wireless charging could be deployed on a stretch of Interstate highway—after preliminary testing in concert with Purdue University and the state’s Department of Transportation.

Did you catch our first drive of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS? Although there’s very little Model S rivalry up close, we found that this big electric fastback succeeds on the grace note.

And over at Motor Authority: Mercedes-Benz just teased its upcoming EQS electric crossover—in top-lux Maybach form.

