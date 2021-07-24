Which automaker is launching a new electric pickup truck?

Which EVs have the fast-charging connector that is compatible with the most U.S. charging stations?

This is our look back at the Week in Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending July 23, 2021.

On Friday, GM announced it will recall certain Chevy Bolt EVs that had already been recalled for an increased fire risk while charging. The current fix will replace defective battery modules, but until then, customers must follow several steps to limit the risks.

Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers plans an electric sports car for 2025 followed by an electric crossover, but Aston Martin has scuttled previous EV plans.

2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Mercedes-Benz also provided an update on its electric future. The automaker said its goal is to have an all-electric lineup by 2030 in markets where conditions allow. Three dedicated EV platforms will be introduced in 2025 after the MMA compact platform arrives in 2024. Mercedes said new vehicle architectures introduced after 2025 will be electric-only.

Which EVs have the fast-charging connector compatible with the most U.S. stations? Surprisingly, it's the oldest connector standard: CHAdeMO, the fast-charging connector found on the Nissan Leaf and Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid. But CCS connectors are catching up. According to the U.S. Alternative Fuels Data Center, as of this week there are 3,757 CHAdeMO stations versus 3,635 CCS stations, and there are 5,161 CHAdeMO connectors versus 7,006 CCS connectors.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS

Tesla has started to offer its Full Self Driving suite of features as a subscription service. It costs $199 a month and might require a new computer at extra cost. Robotaxi capability and “feature complete” self-driving capability not yet included.

So-called gasoline “superusers” are responsible for using a disproportionately high amount of gasoline, according to a new report from the advocacy group Coltura, making it especially important to ease their shift to EVs. They’re more likely in the Midwest.

2021 Tesla Model S Plaid

Those users are more likely to drive pickup trucks, making confirmation of a full-size, fully electric GMC pickup potentially more significant. It’s quite likely the electric pickup will share much with the upcoming Chevy Silverado EV and be built with the same Ultium propulsion system and sandwich construction serving as the basis for the GMC Hummer EV.

The Volvo C40 Recharge electric crossover will start at $59,845 when it reaches dealerships later in the year, the automaker said Monday—although final details regarding efficiency and range haven’t yet been confirmed by the EPA.

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge

Last week, Rivian provided an update on deliveries of its R1T electric truck, now delayed to September. If Rivian is first to deliver an electric truck, who’s next?

The greenhouse-gas emissions saved by electric fleets greatly depends on the “when, where, and how” of EV charging, a recent University of Michigan study found—especially charging habits that influence battery longevity.

And can today’s grid can handle all the demand from those EV fleets? Mostly yes, found NREL researchers in a new report.