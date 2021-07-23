Owners of the 2017-2019 Chevy Bolt face more confusing guidance from GM. Aston Martin unveils its electric car strategy, with an electric sports car planned for 2025. At least 70% of EV battery packs are made in the U.S. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

GM will recall certain Chevy Bolt EVs that had already been recalled for an increased fire risk while charging. The current fix will replace defective battery modules, but until then, customers must follow several steps to limit the risks.

Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers plans an electric sports car for 2025 followed by an electric crossover, but Aston Martin has scuttled previous EV plans.

The Tesla Gigafactory was a turning point for American cell production for electric cars—and there's plenty more U.S. battery making to come. According to the U.S. Department of Energy Vehicle Technologies Office, more than 87% of battery packs produced for U.S. plug-in vehicles were made in the U.S.

