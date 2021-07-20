The 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge electric crossover will start at $59,845 when it reaches United States dealerships later this year, Volvo confirmed Monday in a press release.

That price, which includes a mandatory destination charge, comes before any federal, state, or local incentives the C40 Recharge may qualify for. Customers also get up to 250 kilowatt-hours of free charging on the Electrify America network, Volvo confirmed.

The C40 Recharge is Volvo's first electric-only model, with no internal-combustion counterpart. But it's still closely related to the XC40 Recharge and Polestar 2, meaning it uses the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform, which was designed for both all-electric and internal-combustion models.

The main differences between the C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge are the C40's lower, sleeker roof and higher price. The base price is $4,760 higher than a 2021 XC40 Recharge, according to Volvo's online build tool.

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge

The XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge also introduce new Plus and Ultimate trim-level nomenclature for the 2022 model year, but the C40 Recharge will only be available in Ultimate form. Available features include a panoramic moonroof, 360-degree camera system, 20-inch wheels, Harman Kardon audio system, and Volvo's Pilot Assist driver aid.

Volvo has been taking reservations for the C40 Recharge since March. Production is scheduled to begin in Ghent, Belgium, this fall, with the first U.S. customers deliveries expected before the end of the year.

Possible rivals include the Tesla Model Y and Cadillac Lyriq, although the Cadillac is due to be quite a bit larger, and isn't scheduled to start production until next year, with reservations opening in September.

As an electric-only model based on a legacy platform, the C40 Recharge is a transitional step, on the way to an upcoming lineup not at all designed around internal-combustion engines. Volvo also plans to build the next-generation XC90 on two platforms—one internal-combustion, one EV-specific skateboard.