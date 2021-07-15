Nissan’s Infiniti luxury brand has apparently decided to reshape what was due to be a significant part of its electrified identity this decade.

In late 2019, coinciding with the 30th birthday of the brand in North America, where it was launched, Infiniti presented a daring, futuristic vision for the brand, based around three “Inspiration” concepts to be powered by an evolving mix of series-hybrid and fully battery electric powertrains.

But an Automotive News piece this week reported that this future for the brand won’t arrive as heralded. The series-hybrid system couldn’t be delivered to the U.S. with the right price and, perhaps, the right mpg ratings.

To take a step back, the new era for the brand took a new lane altogether, no longer trying to rekindle the distinctive flame it brought to the luxury sector in its first two decades, which had revolved around some memorable V-6 and V-8 engines. Instead it would be facing an electrified future with a fresh look—put in place by the arrival of production models based on the QX Inspiration SUV, the Q Inspiration, and the Qs Inspiration sedan.

Infiniti QX Inspiration concept - 2019 Detroit auto show

Infiniti then said that it planned to lead the surge of new models in the second half of 2021 with a sedan based on the Q Inspiration concept. It would be followed in 2022 with a fully electric SUV based on the QX Inspiration concept, with a Qs Inspiration fastback concept arriving in 2023. The bulk of sales for the sedan and fastback were expected to be hybrids, at least initially.

What was especially bold about the strategy was that Infiniti was putting a series-hybrid system (meaning the engine essentially functioned only as a generator) at the core, while acknowledging that it was technology for the transition to EVs.

Infiniti QX Inspiration concept - 2019 Detroit auto show

The tech would be based on Nissan’s e-Power but given a different name for Infiniti—definitely not using the word “hybrid”—but it would offer better mpg and lower emissions than any non-hybrid. With relatively large battery packs for a hybrid, of 3.5 kwh to 5.1 kwh, and large electric motors at the front and rear axles, the new models would be able to eliminate the sudden, loud racing of the engine that can be an issue with series hybrids. Officials assured us that the 1.5-liter turbo-3 variable compression engine would never be heard more than distant wind or road noise. The system did still have to prove its mettle in highway driving which is typically a weakness for the layout.

All this built on statements from former Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa, who in 2018 said that every new Infiniti model appearing during or after 2021 would be either a series hybrid or a battery electric model. At the late 2019 event, officials clarified that after a redesigned QX60—happening right now—the new era would begin.

Infiniti Q Inspiration concept

As presented, the strategy felt right for addressing an increased appetite for electric cars while in the meantime providing shoppers with gasoline-fueled alternatives that would offer a driving experience nearly identical to the electric ones.

Now Infiniti appears to have dropped the series-hybrid layout from its plans completely—an unusual move in the industry, when it hasn't clarified what's next instead.

The cost comment is also particularly puzzling, as Nissan’s e-Power that serves as the basis, introduced in 2016, in the relatively inexpensive, Japanese-spec Nissan Note subcompact—related to the U.S. Versa. Nissan said later that year that it was studying the technology for the U.S. with a version that offered a stronger motor/generator for American driving conditions, and it’s continued to say since then that the system is potentially part of the future for this market.

Infiniti QX Inspiration concept - on exhibit October 2019

"We will prioritize fully electric vehicles as our initial electrified offering in the Americas, along with advanced internal combustion powered vehicles," said spokesperson Kyle Bazemore to Automotive News, noting that the decision was a part of a “reevaluation and reset” of product and powertrain strategy for the brand.

Versus the plan Infiniti presented two and a half years ago, this sounds potentially more complicated for the brand and for dealers, as it likely means keeping legacy gasoline models around longer while fully electric models gain traction in the market as lower-volume models. Will Infiniti appear an even more splintered brand than it appears today?

Green Car Reports has reached out to Infiniti to see whether the brand’s shift to electrified vehicles—and the family of new designs and unified design language—otherwise remains intact.