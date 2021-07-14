The Volkswagen Group plans the future around most of its brands’ EV models around a single platform and software system. VW’s Electrify America charging unit expands its network plans. And we take an up-close look at the Volvo C30 Recharge. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Electrify America on Tuesday announced that through a greater investment from the Volkswagen Group it plans to more than double its charging infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada—to a total of 1,800 fast-charging stations and 10,000 connectors, by 2025. That includes a charging path through the upper Midwest, providing yet another cross-country route.

Volkswagen revealed a bit more about its plans to achieve profitability with electric vehicles over the next decade. With models that start launching in 2026, it plans to shift vehicles away from the array of internal-combustion platforms and several dedicated EV platforms that will exist by then over to a single one (SSP). With an increased emphasis on software and the development of autonomous-driving tech, plus the intent to share it with other automakers, the unified platform tech could eventually go into 40 million EVs.

And today we take an up-close look at the Volvo C30 Recharge electric vehicle. As Volvo’s second electric vehicle, the C40 Recharge carries ahead the same powertrain as the XC40 Recharge SUV—with a minor boost in range—but has a rounded, coupe-like roofline.

And over at Motor Authority: Vietnam’s Vinfast has established an office in the U.S. and plans to open its first dealership in California soon, according to a Monday report. It’s still planning to use a battery subscription model that should allow it to offer its EVs at a lower up-front cost.

