Fisker and Foxconn have confirmed that they’re in talks with Wisconsin as the potential manufacturing location for Fisker’s $30,000 electric vehicle—although a series of broken promises from Foxconn could get in the way.

The Chinese EV maker Nio is the only automaker around the globe to have found some measure of success with battery swapping in its business model. Based on comments from its president last week, Nio plans to keep building battery swapping, with 4,000 global stations planned by 2025—and it could prove an important gap piece for urban owners even as charging networks grow.

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid is the first plug-in SUV for the brand, and it’s coming to U.S. dealerships in early August. In light of last week’s tease of the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, a rival, we rounded up what the Santa Fe PHEV presents, including 31 all-electric miles and a hybrid-mode rating of 33 mpg combined.

And over the weekend we took a look at the soaring price of gas—expected to linger through the summer and perhaps beyond. If a plug-in isn’t yet a possibility for your household, we rounded up the widely available new cars that achieve 50-mpg combined or more based on EPA ratings. All the better, they all start at less than $30,000.

