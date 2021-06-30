The BMW i3 will soon be gone. Volvo highlights the technology shift it’s in the midst of with the Concept Recharge. Rivian teases more of its camp kitchen. And which automakers are going all-electric? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Volvo has revealed what it calls its “manifesto” for a pure electric future. The Volvo Concept Recharge, which bowed Wednesday as part of a technology roadmap event, shows a glimpse of what the Swedish premium brand’s offerings might look like later in the decade. In the meantime, things are moving fast as Volvo brings computing, software, battery development, and propulsion production in-house.

The BMW i3 electric car has been given an end date. The German automaker will stop making nthe innovative carbon-fiber-bodied i3 for the U.S. in July 2021, and both the BEV and REx model will drop out of the lineup.

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe provided a more detailed tour of the camp kitchen that will be available as a factory accessory on its R1T electric pickup truck. The kitchen includes coordinated utensils and cookware, plus an inductive cooktop, and stows away neatly in the R1T’s Gear Tunnel that’s essentially under the back seat.

And over at The Car Connection you’ll find a roundup of automakers that have floated the idea of an all-electric future—with varying levels of commitment and some very different ways of presenting it.

