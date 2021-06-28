Honda gives its GM-based EV a name. A Tesla owner cries foul over Supercharger idle fees. Panasonic dumps its Tesla stock. Mazda’s diesel is here and gone. And Ford’s acquisition of a startup will help make EVs click for fleets. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Honda has announced that its GM-based electric SUV due in 2024 will be called the Prologue. It will be powered by GM’s Ultium propulsion system, including large-format NCMA pouch cells.

Mazda’s diesel showed up in late 2019 for the blink of an eye, and it’s not coming back. We took a look this weekend at why chasing VW’s TDI juggernaut didn’t result in numbers that made sense.

The EV battery supplier Panasonic has sold its Tesla stake; but that doesn’t mean its supply relationship with the California automaker has changed.

A Tesla owner is suing the automaker over his Supercharger idle fees—that’s the time that he kept the vehicle parked at the charger after it was finished. Is that part of the deal when it’s called free Supercharging?

Ford’s acquisition earlier this month of the startup Electriphi will help the Ford F-150 Lightning Pro, E-Transit, and other upcoming electric Ford trucks make sense to fleet managers—and help navigate some daunting charging logistics.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter