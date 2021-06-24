Canoo has a structural battery, but not like Tesla. Jaguar is shopping around for an EV platform. And GM is offering free late-night EV charging. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Jaguar recently canceled its all-electric XJ flagship, but now it’s looking for a new platform to underpin a future lineup of EVs for the British brand, its CEO said Wednesday to Autocar.

GM is offering up fixed-rate renewable energy to owners of its EVs—looking at you, Chevy Bolt EV owners—with a special perk: free charging from midnight to 5 a.m. The offer starts in Texas but is due to be expanded nationwide.

The startup Canoo, in presentations last week, outlined that it has a unique approach to the battery pack for its skateboard platform. Green Car Reports caught up with its CTO, Pete Savagian, and clarified that this module-to-car approach is different than Tesla’s structural battery plan.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter