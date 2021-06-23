Ford on Wednesday revealed official EPA range estimates for the Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance electric SUV—and both versions exceed the projected mileage that Ford had previously suggested.

The Mach-E GT Performance will be rated 270 miles, while the Mach-E GT will be rated 260 miles, according to Ford. Both models have completed both EPA certification and the range labeling processes.

That’s significantly better than the 250 miles and 235 miles, respectively, that Ford had been anticipating for these models, although it’s not quite up to the 303 miles currently posted by the 2021 Tesla Model Y Performance. One other close rival to watch will be the 2022 Kia EV6.

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition

The GT models only come with the larger of the two Mach-E batteries. It's listed at 88 kwh, reflecting Ford’s shift to listing usable capacity for its EV batteries. Ford has also suggested that future range and performance boosts are possible via over-the-air updates, which so far are slated to bring Amazon Alexa connectivity and BlueCruise driver-assist technology.

“More than half of our orders for the Mustang Mach-E GT have been for the Performance Edition, and I’m particularly pleased that we have had orders from every state across the U.S.,” Darren Palmer, Ford’s global director for battery electric vehicles, said in a release.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

Ford notes that the top GT Performance model gets Pirelli summer tires and a magnetic dampers. The 2021 Ford Mach-E GT starts at $61,000 and offers a 0-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds, with an output of 480 hp and 600 lb-ft of torque from its dual-motor system. The Performance Edition gets a torque boost to 634 lb-ft and can do the dash to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. Both versions also get a track driving mode called Unbridled Extend.