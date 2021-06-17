General Motors on Wednesday announced plans for two additional United States battery factories and new hydrogen fuel-cell projects as part of a $35 billion investment in green technology through 2025.

The two newly-announced battery-cell plants will complement factories in Ohio (supplying the GMC Hummer EV and Chevrolet Silverado EV) and Tennessee (supplying the Cadillac Lyriq) that are already under construction, under joint ventures with cell manufacturer LG Chem. A GM press release said they will be completed by mid-decade, with locations to be announced at a later date.

All four planned factories will make cells for GM's new Ultium modular battery system, to be used in future GM vehicles as well as two SUVs for Honda—one for the main Honda brand, and one for the Acura luxury brand.

Beyond the 30 EVs GM has said it will launch globally by 2025, the new investments will open up possibilities for other vehicles, including electric commercial trucks, as well as additional United States assembly capacity for electric SUVs, GM said.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV

On June 15, GM also signed a memorandum of understanding with railroad-equipment firm Wabtec to supply both Ultium batteries and Hydrotec hydrogen fuel cells for locomotives.

Separately, GM said it has deals to supply fuel cells to Navistar for commercial trucks scheduled to launch in 2024, Liebherr-Aerospace for aircraft auxiliary power units (APUs), and Lockheed Martin for future lunar rovers.

GM is backing away from fuel-cell tech in passenger vehicles, so these partnerships likely represent the future of the technology, from the company's perspective.

The automaker said it will launch third-generation fuel cells by mid-decade, promising greater power density and lower costs. Fuel cells are manufactured in Brownstown Charter Township, Michigan, in a joint venture with Honda.