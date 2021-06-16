Polestar plans to build its first electric SUV in the U.S. Lincoln confirms its first all-electric model due in 2022. The Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid is rated for range and mpg. And Audi is changing up its charging offerings with the E-Tron GT—including three years of free fast-charging. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Lincoln, Ford’s American luxury brand that’s had great success in China, has announced its first battery electric model due in 2022. That’s one of four EVs to be part of “a full portfolio of connected and electrified vehicles” by 2030. Expect plenty of plug-ins by then, but the lineup will still include fuel tanks and tailpipes.

The first SUV from the electric vehicle brand Polestar will be built starting next year at Volvo’s plant in South Carolina, the company announced Wednesday, with the release of a teaser shot of the Polestar 3, in profile.

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid has been EPA-rated at 31 electric miles, and 33 mpg as a hybrid. That doesn’t quite measure up to the numbers of the Toyota RAV4 Prime, but it’s one of the longest all-electric ranges in a PHEV that’s also an SUV.

The Audi E-Tron GT performance EV is the first model from the luxury brand to get three years of Electrify America road-trip fast-charging. Audi has also switched to Electrify America’s home-charging hardware, plus Qmerit for a more personalized installation experience.

And over at The Car Connection you can read a first drive of the 2022 Honda Civic. Is a hybrid version of this more softly styled 11th-generation Civic on the way?

