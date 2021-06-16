Official EPA fuel-economy and electric-range ratings for the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid are in, with solid numbers for this mid-size crossover SUV, which is due in United States showrooms later this year.

First spotted by Hyundai Blog, the figures include a 31-mile electric range with an efficiency rating of 76 MPGe combined, and gas mileage of 33 mpg combined in hybrid mode.

The Santa Fe beats the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV in electric range, efficiency, and gas mileage, but lags behind the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime in all three metrics.

That means the Hyundai will have fairly good numbers for a mainstream plug-in hybrid crossover when it launches. A redesigned version of the Outlander is expected soon, however, while a promised plug-in hybrid version of the Ford Escape has been subject to delays.

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid fuel economy compared to rivals

Hyundai hasn't released detailed specifications for the U.S.-market Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid, but the European-market version follows the same pattern as other recent Hyundai plug-in hybrids, using the internal-combustion engine from the companion hybrid model with a larger battery pack and more powerful electric motor.

The Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid will fill a gap in Hyundai's lineup. The automaker dropped the Sonata Plug-In Hybrid sedan for the 2020 model year, hinting that an SUV was on the way instead. It subsequently confirmed the Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid late last year.

Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid - January 2021

Otherwise, the only remaining plug-in hybrid in Hyundai's U.S. lineup is the Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid—a model that, based on our last experience, doesn't seem to be calibrated for cold-weather states.

Hyundai also has multiple all-electric models on the way, starting with the Ioniq 5, which also launches a new sub-brand recycling the Ioniq name.