The 2022 Audi E-Tron GT will include three years of free DC fast charging on the Electrify America network, the automaker announced Tuesday in a press release. The automaker is also leaning on Electrify America for home-charging support for the new EV.

The E-Tron GT is the first Audi EV to get this perk, but the Volkswagen ID.4 from Audi's parent brand also comes with three years of free Electrify America fast charging. The Electrify America network is funded by VW as part of the automaker's diesel-emissions cheating settlement, but is open to EVs from all manufacturers.

Audi previously said the E-Tron GT could charge at up to 270 kilowatts, allowing it to recover approximately 180 miles of range in 22 minutes. That's assuming you can find a public station capable of charging at 800 volts and that power level.

Audi is also working with Electrify America for home charging, along with Qmerit, the company General Motors tapped to provide similar services for 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV owners.

2022 Audi E-Tron GT

E-Tron GT customers can have Qmerit install a NEMA 14-50 outlet, enabling 240-volt Level 2 AC charging with the charge cord included with the car.

Alternatively, owners can purchase Electrify America's HomeStation home-charging station, and have it installed. Audi lists 9.6 kw as the charging power for both the NEMA 14-50 outlet and HomeStation, but the latter includes wifi connectivity, allowing charging to be monitored through an app.

This reflects a couple of about-faces for Audi, as it initially turned to Amazon Home Services for charger installation with the E-Tron SUV.

Audi told Green Car Reports that it sees Qmerit as providing a more premium customer experience, and it chose Qmerit for "its white-glove attention to detail, national reach, stellar reputation helping customers transition to electric vehicles, and understanding of the needs and concerns of those going electric."

Electrify America HomeStation

As for the pivot to Electrify America's home-charging hardware, Audi notes that it's constantly evaluating new and innovative solutions and notes that at present, EA provides the best customer experience.

The E-Tron GT is expected to hit showrooms in both standard and sporty RS E-Tron GT forms. Range is estimated at 238 miles for the standard E-Tron GT and 232 models for the RS E-Tron GT, with the larger of two available battery packs. Pricing starts at $99,900 for the base E-Tron GT Premium Plus, rising to $139,900 for the RS E-Tron GT (minus destination).