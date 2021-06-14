Lexus rolled out a 36-mile plug-in hybrid that’s a luxurious cousin of the Toyota RAV4 Prime. The Tesla Model S arrived with an aircraft-style yoke, even though safety officials continue to send mixed signals. Maserati’s first EV will be a performance coupe. California isn’t planning enough chargers. And VW is working on a future EV, from the inside out. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The top-of-the-line version of the 2022 Lexus NX crossover will be a 36-mile plug-in hybrid, with a 36-mpg hybrid also part of the lineup. Lexus used to be very much against the idea of plug-in hybrids, so it’s an indication of how much times have changed for the Toyota luxury brand.

U.S. safety officials still offer no sound verdict on the yoke setup that the first 25 Tesla Model S Plaid cars were delivered with last week. With no steering wheel, no turn stalks, and no physical shift selector, the Plaid has a series of interface firsts that are each likely to trigger debate.

Volkswagen’s Project Trinity electric vehicle due in 2026 will be the first car that VW has “developed from the inside out,” sales boss Klaus Zellmer told Autocar last week. With a focus on personal space, on-demand and by-subscription features, and advanced driver-assist tech, these vehicles will reboot the user experience.

Maserati on Friday teased its first electric car—in the form of an all-electric GranTurismo sports coupe that is shaping up to be a potential Tesla Roadster rival.

California has some ambitious targets for EV adoption over the next decade. But a report released last week by the California Energy Commission signaled that charging-station installations are falling short of what the state needs to support that.

