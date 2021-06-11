The Ford F-150 Lightning might not be efficient by EV standards, but it’s the equivalent of an 85-mpg fuel-sipper. Tesla rolls out the Model S Plaid by showing how it checks all the boxes in outperforming gasoline models. And the CHAdeMO fast-charging standard is still growing. Is that a good thing? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid has been delivered. With a splashy debut event last night, CEO Elon Musk talked through the revamped model’s improved aerodynamics, new motors, stouter thermal systems, and completely new interface. The Model S Plaid is claimed to be the quickest production car ever—with a range of up to 412 miles in Model S Long Range versions—although there was no mention of Tesla’s 4680 cells, the technology that was set for the 520-mile Plaid+, the Semi, Cybertruck, or Roadster.

With numbers just updated by the Union of Concerned Scientists, the Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup is equivalent to an 85-mpg gasoline vehicle in global-warming emissions. And it’ll keep getting greener and cleaner with the grid.

And France, one of the longtime supporters of the CHAdeMO fast-charging standard, has dropped its requirement for support of it in new stations. Even though the last holdout for the standard in the U.S. and Europe, NIssan, announced it’s switching over to CCS, the number of CHAdeMO connectors is on the rise. Is it the new standard for emerging markets, and why?

And over at Motor Authority, the former chief technology officer for both Faraday Future and Canoo—and head of the BMW i EV sub brand—has been confirmed as hired by Apple for its electric car project, reporting to former Tesla executive Doug Field.

