The 2022 Jaguar I-Pace is getting a new interface and faster charging. We look at what Aptera sees as the lifestyle for its solar-supplemented, three-wheeled, hyper-efficient EV. And with its opposition to California dropped, GM provides a much better picture of the national policy for EVs and greenhouse gas regulation that it hopes to see from the federal government. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

General Motors has provided a sketch of its updated policy position on emissions and fuel economy regulation and electric cars, in a letter sent to EPA Administrator Michael Regan earlier this week. It soundly supports California’s direction, but asks for a “compliance pathway” from the federal government, with limits like those voluntarily reached with California through 2026, then a federal policy supporting EVs with coordinated policy that includes infrastructure.

The 2022 Jaguar I-Pace is soon arriving in the U.S. with many of the changes we expected for the (skipped) 2021 model year. Specifically, that means faster charging, a new infotainment system, a better camera system, enhanced over-the-air update ability, and more.

The EV startup Aptera has provided an update on how it sees the owner lifestyle surrounding its upcoming solar-supplemented “never charge” EV. We’re rather surprised to see surfboards and a pop-up tent.

And Honda recently slimmed down the 2022 Insight lineup, adding more than $2,000 to the base price of this 52-mpg hybrid. Over at The Car Connection, you can read all about the 2022 Honda Insight in greater detail.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter