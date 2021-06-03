Tesla is recalling nearly 6,000 Model 3 and Model Y electric cars for brake-caliper bolts that could be loose. First spotted by Reuters, the recall covers Model 3 sedans from model years 2019 to 2021, and Model Y crossovers from model years 2020 and 2021.

A recall filing from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) say the loose bolts could allow the brake caliper to separate and contact the inner surface of the wheel rim. This could prevent the wheel from freely rotating, causing a loss of tire pressure, Tesla told the NHTSA.

In the filing, Tesla said bolts could be accidentally loosened during assembly. Assembly-line workers may have mistakenly loosened properly-secured bolts after attaching them, the automaker said.

Tesla said it was unaware of any crashes or injuries resulting from this issue, which the automaker said occurs only "in very rare circumstances." If a vehicle is damaged by loose brake-caliper bolts, the company said it will arrange for a tow to the nearest service center for repair.

2020 Tesla Model 3

Tesla service centers will inspect, tighten (or, if necessary, replace) bolts in the affected cars. The automaker hasn't said when the recall process will begin, but owners can contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752 and reference recall number SB-21-33-002.

Despite being on sale for a relatively short time, this isn't the first time the Model Y has been recalled. Its other recall, for a suspension bolt, was also assembly-related.

Tesla's biggest recall so far has been for its touchscreen failures in Model X and Model S, but that was likely much less costly per vehicle than a recent Hyundai Kona Electric recall, which saw Hyundai replace entire battery packs.

This is the second time Model 3 and Model Y safety has been in the spotlight in the past week. After Tesla announced it was temporarily deactivating certain driver-assist features as part of a transition to a camera-only hardware suite, several safety organizations withdrew their highest safety ratings for both vehicles.