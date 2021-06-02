A sleek fully electric fastback and a big fully electric SUV from BMW are priced for the U.S., and they both reflect a more premium price tag than comparable Tesla models. Hyundai is considering a pivot away from ICE. And would you use a reservations system for fast-charging? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

BMW has released U.S. pricing and further specifications and details for its next two electric luxury vehicles arriving in America. The 2022 BMW i4 fastback will start at $56,395—about $6,000 higher than the Tesla Model 3 Long Range sedan it’s otherwise sized and spec’ed closely to—with an M50 model perhaps rivaling the Model 3 Performance but sacrificing range. And the big 2022 BMW iX SUV will start at $84,195 in U.S. form. Both of these models are expected to arrive with around 300 miles of range in at least one version.

Hyundai is reportedly considering a long-term strategy that would more broadly shift away from internal-combustion models. According to Reuters, the proposal would cut the number of them in the lineup by 50% and cease the development of ICE powertrains—leaving them for incremental refinements for emerging markets with slower EV adoption.

Do reservations make sense for EV fast-charging? The network EVgo thinks so, and it’s testing an EVgo Reservations program at some West Coast locations as part of a public rollout. For $3.00, you can reserve a specific date and time and perhaps on that especially busy day of the week make sure you’re done charging in time for the kids’ soccer practice.

And over at Motor Authority: Rolls-Royce has confirmed Silent Shadow for its first electric vehicle—a very quiet, very luxurious vehicle for sure—due later in the decade.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter