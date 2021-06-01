BMW has confirmed initial pricing and key technical details for the U.S.-bound version of its i4 sporty electric four-door fastback on the way in the first quarter of 2022.

The 2022 BMW i4 will be EPA-rated for up to a 300-mile range, BMW estimates, and be offered in two different models. The i4 eDrive40 starts at $56,395 (including the $995 destination fee) and arrives in single-motor rear-wheel-drive form, with a total output of 335 horsepower and that top range figure of 300 miles in some versions.

2022 BMW i4 M50i

Performance enthusiasts willing to give up some driving range will want the $66,895 BMW i4 M50, with a 536-horsepower dual-motor layout and a range of up to 245 miles.

BMW also says that a 36-month lease in the U.S. will start at $699 a month for the eDrive40 and $849 a month for the M50.

The M50, according to BMW, is the first fully electric performance model to come from BMW M GmbH, the company’s “skunkworks” for some legendary performance cars such as the M3 and M5.

2022 BMW i4

The i4 models are 188.3 inches long, 72.9 inches wide, and 57.0 inches high, riding on a 112.8-inch wheelbase—slightly longer, but within an inch or two in all key dimensions versus the Model 3. The hatchback is, of course, a key differentiating point versus the iX.

All versions of the i4 come with an 83.9-kwh battery pack (81.5 kwh usable), loaded with NMC 811 batteries that are less than 10% cobalt content and have a 40% improvement in volumetric energy density versus the current BMW i3. Also noteworthy is that the pack consists of four modules each containing 72 cells plus three modules each containing 12 cells.

2022 BMW i4 eDrive40

A peak 200-kw for DC fast charging allows up to 90 miles of range in just 10 minutes—or 31 minutes from 10% to 80%. An 11-kw onboard charger permits a full charge in as little as 7.6 hours. U.S. BMW i4 buyers will receive $100 in EVgo charging credit.

BMW lists a 0-62 mph acceleration figure of 3.9 seconds for the M50 (with a 140-mph top speed) and 5.7 seconds for th eeDrive40 (with a 118-mph top speed). It includes a Launch Control function. All those figures lag behind the Model 3, although BMW gives plenty of indication that it’s emphasizing handling more than all-out performance here.

BMW i4 production and technology BMW i4 production and technology BMW i4 production and technology

The i3 has BMW’s fifth-generation propulsion hardware, including a very slim battery pack. BMW says that it’s just 4.3 inches high and mounted low in the floor, which helps contribute to this model’s agility. The i4’s center of gravity is 1.3 inches (M50 or 2.4 inches (eDrive40) than a 3-Series sedan. The eDrive40 employs electromechanical steering in the i4, with two settings, and the M50 has a variable sport steering system with a speed-dependent variable rack ratio.

BMW has also incorporated some features aimed at precise control of ride and handling. All i4 models come with a rear air suspension, and an adaptive M suspension is included in the M50 (and optional otherwise), with electronically controlled damping at each wheel. Elastic bearings for the front motor and for the rear axle subframe—allowing more isolation of vibrations. And it says that it fine-tuned the i4’s driving attributes in southern France and northern Sweden to help coordinate motor response and chassis tuning.

2022 BMW i4 interior

Under a simplified interface, the ‘D’ shift position allows more gliding, as well as “creep” when the driver lifts off the brake, while the “B” position brings on more regenerative braking and nixes the creep. An Adaptive Energy Recuperation setting helps adapt the level of regeneration when the driver lifts off the accelerator—depending on sensors from driver-assistance systems and navigation data. BMW says that the M50 can recuperate up to 195 kw, while the eDrive40 can recuperate up to 116 kw—90% of which is available through the adaptive setting.

There’s no panoramic roof option on the i4, but it does have a 34.1-inch by 23.0-inch sunroof. We're eager to see how usable space within this model compares to that in the BMW 3-Series and versus the Model 3.

BMW has previously outlined several technology features making their debut in the i4, including a digital key system allowing the use of an Apple iPhone in place of a keyfob, and an Apple Maps–driven feature that will help find charging stations.

2022 BMW i4 interior

A new BMW ID system will allow a personalized driver profile and personal settings for a wide range of functions, ranging from the expected seat settings to display layouts and privacy settings. It includes a “Learning Navigation” feature in which the car anticipates destinations and desired routes. BMW does point out that mapping data for its iDrive 8 system in the i4 comes from HERE, which BMW jointly owns.

BMW tends to sell its vehicles with a long list of function, luxury, and appearance options, so don’t expect the i4 models to vary from that formula. Pre-orders are now being accepted for a $1,500 fully refundable deposit, with the chance to build cars coming soon.