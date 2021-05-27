Lucid shows us the interface in its Air electric car. California rules mean you might not worry as much about how long future EV batteries will last. U.S. Policy will make a big difference in EV adoption by the end of the decade. And those who need wheelchair accessibility now have a Toyota hybrid option. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

California is proposing degradation limits on how long EV batteries should last. One of the objectives: to make sure EVs can replace gasoline models not just as new cars but for subsequent owners.

Lucid has provided a lot more detail about the interface and user experience in its Air electric car, which arrives in the second half of 2021. Although the Air puts the focus on big touchscreen systems, it doesn’t forget about physical buttons and tactile controls.

A report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) suggests that canceling out the impact of human activity on the environment requires a 60% share of electric vehicles by 2030. Two potential scenarios show vastly different trajectories that EV adoption could take in the U.S. this decade, depending on policy.

If you need a wheelchair-accessible vehicle, you finally have a choice that isn’t as thirsty. BraunAbility has unveiled a wheelchair-accessible conversion that starts with the 36-mpg Toyota Sienna hybrid minivan.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter