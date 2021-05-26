Ford is betting even bigger on electric vehicles. Hyundai readies an EV subscription plan for its Ioniq 5. And Lordstown Motors sees the F-150 Lightning as validation of its choices. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Ford has revealed that it’s developing two new EV platforms for use starting around the middle of the decade. They’ll birth a whole lineup of electric vehicles, including everything from an electric Explorer SUV to more pickups and lifestyle vehicles.

Hyundai is planning to offer its Ioniq 5 electric car through a subscription plan that lets EV intenders try before they buy. Although it tried an all-inclusive subscription plan for cash-strapped Millennials several years ago on the Ioniq Electric, this time the emphasis is on a more affluent crowd.

Lordstown Motors on Monday afternoon pointed to the recently revealed Ford F-150 Lightning Pro as validating some of the choices it’s made about pricing and specs in bringing its Lordstown Endurance electric pickup to market. These trucks do however reflect some different choices—like in-wheel hub motors.

And over at Motor Authority: Audi in Germany is testing the idea of a modular EV charging station you can book in advance.

