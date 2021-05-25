The Hyundai Ioniq 5 makes its debut in U.S. form—although there’s no pricing quite yet. Lexus is about to embrace plug-in vehicles. And Nissan has reached 200,000—hand-raisers, that is, for the Ariya. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Yesterday marked the official U.S.-spec debut of the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5. Although the EV’s limited initial availability gives us pause, it’s shaping up to be all that Hyundai promised and more in nearly every other respect—with up to 300 miles of range in its single-motor rear-wheel-drive version.

Green Car Reports got some up-close time with the Ioniq 5 for some additional photos and impressions, and meshing old and new has never looked this good.

And from bi-directional charging to bitmapped lighting and post-it notes, the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is looking irresistible ahead of seat time. We explore some of the reasons why.

After years of marketing suggesting that plugging in a disadvantage, Lexus announced last week that it plans to launch its first mass-market plug-in hybrid model in the U.S. later this year, with a dedicated battery electric model to follow in 2022.

And Nissan last week included a surprise in its fiscal-year update for shareholders: that it has reached a combined 200,000 global hand-raisers for its Ariya electric SUV. The presentation also for the first time pointed to a fully electric kei-car project, and an upcoming third-generation version of its e-Power hybrid system—still missing from the U.S. market—by the middle of the decade.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter