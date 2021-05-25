Ever since the introduction of the Hyundai 45 Concept in 2019, we’ve known that Hyundai’s first dedicated electric vehicle would be something special.

The Ioniq 5, is a design throwback that nods to the most stylish hatchbacks of the 1970s and early ‘80s, yet simultaneously it’s at the leading edge in tech and design.

You can read all about the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 here for the horsepower, kilowatt-hours, cubic feet, and range (up to 300 miles), but we decided to zoom in on some of the points that will give this EV something different.

Here are ten quirky and irresistible things about the Ioniq 5 and the way it will be offered in the U.S.

Very fast charging. 800-volt DC fast-charging is the Ioniq’s forte, and Hyundai says it’s the quickest in the industry—allowing a claimed charge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes. To do this, the Ioniq hits its peak 235 kw charge rate for a fairly short time, Hyundai said, but in ideal conditions it’s over 200 kw from about 10% to about 55%.

Bi-directional capability. The Ioniq 5 is one of just a few models on the market that claim to be capable of bi-directional charging—which in this case Hyundai calls vehicle-to-load (V2L). The system is 1.9-kw, 16-amp for the U.S. market, so with an accessory port connector it amounts to a conventional 120-volt circuit. It’s roughly the equivalent to a 2.0-kw backup generator, good enough for powering a camping trailer, or good to be used selectively for emergencies—to power a refrigerator or freezer in a power outage, for instance.

Part of a future home-energy ecosystem. The Ioniq 5 will do more in the future than just be backup power. According to Hyundai North American product planning and mobility VP Olabisi Boyle, Hyundai plans to provide a home module that includes solar panels, a power pack, and charger, and “provide to people who want the complete solution.” Hyundai hasn’t yet detailed how it all fits together, but you can guess that the V2L functionality will play a role.

Intended for solar panels, just not on the car. Hyundai boasted about a solar roof option for the Ioniq 5, but this won’t be offered for the North American market, Hyundai Motor America confirmed. “We’re waiting for that technology to improve before introducing it for the U.S. market,” said John Shon, HMA senior product planning manager. The optional home solar system will come from a partner that will be announced later in the year.

A wallet always in the car. The Ioniq 5 will have its own payment system, allowing you to smoothly make purchases from the vehicle. Some of the initial partners will include ParkWhiz (parking), Domino’s (food to go), and ChargeHub (charging).

Augmented reality display. With a system displaying turn-by-turn navigation and prompts for smart cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane-departure warnings, drivers can choose from a “normal mode” or “AR mode.” The former uses set positioning of data in a smaller area and at a field of focus 7.9 feet out, while the latter places information at a field of focus 24.6 feet out, superimposing it where most relevant.

One-pedal driving. In current Hyundai EVs, if you hold the left paddle as you slow, the vehicle will coast moderately to a full stop. The Ioniq 5 has three levels of regen plus a new “i-Pedal” setting in which the driver can regularly stop the vehicle using just the accelerator.

Michelin acoustic tires. Hyundai says that it’s using next-generation Michelin Primacy EV tires. Yes, it’s part of the same tire line used in the Tesla Model 3, but these use an acoustic-foam application inside the tire to diminish road noise.

Bitmapped lights.The “parametric pixel” theme to the lighting is fresh and retro—reminding us of 1980s-era motifs while using LEDs to achieve something completely modern. The theme weaves through the headlights, taillights, and side-mirror lamps.

Post-it Notes? “A magnetic board just to the left of the digital cluster screen is ideal for posting pictures and notes just like on a refrigerator,” Hyundai said in a U.S.-spec release for the Ioniq 5. We thought Hyundai was joking at first, but you need look no further than this image; it’s a clever analog counterpoint in this tech-focused car.