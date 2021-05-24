The Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup will start $10,000 higher in its 300-mile form. California wants Uber and Lyft to favor EVs. BMW is switching to some special sustainable tires for one of its plug-in hybrids. And the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid is quite a deal right now to lease. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

This morning Ford revealed more about the F-150 Lightning Pro, its base work-truck version of the Lightning electric truck, starting at $39,974. The version with the extended-range (300-mile) battery costs just $10,000 more—although Ford isn’t expecting many of its fleet customers to need it.

California has approved its EV mandate for Uber and Lyft, and other large ride-hailing and car-sharing operations. The rules require them to start ramping up their number of electric-vehicle trips, by the mile—and that will surely mean incentivizing EVs through various schemes.

The BMW X5 plug-in hybrid is getting some next-level sustainable tires—special 22-inch Pirelli P-Zero tires that use natural rubber and wood-based rayon, achieving low rolling resistance while meeting performance requirements.

And the dynamics of supply and demand can sometimes create some unexpected bargains. One such example: the bargain lease price of $249 a month on the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid. The Wrangler 4xe just started reaching dealerships, and the deal comes despite a base-price premium of roughly $10,000 more than either a non-hybrid Wrangler or the sought-after Toyota RAV4 Prime. With 22 all-electric miles and uncompromised off-road ability, the 4xe is intriguing.

