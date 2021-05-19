Startup Canoo confirmed pricing on Monday for its first electric vehicles, but with no mention of the subscription model that was originally touted as one of the company's distinguishing features.

Pricing for Canoo's first model—a minivan now dubbed the "Lifestyle Vehicle"—will range from $34,750 to $49,950, the company said in a press release. That price range spans three trim levels—Delivery, Base, and Premium. A range-topping Adventure model will also be part of the lineup, with pricing to be announced at a later date.

Canoo has developed its own "skateboard" platform, and quoted preliminary specifications of 300 horsepower, 332 pound-feet of torque, and a 250-mile range for the Lifestyle Vehicle.

The Lifestyle Vehicle will be followed by a pickup truck boasting an estimated 500 hp and 550 lb-ft, with a targeted 200 miles of range, as well as a delivery van dubbed the Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle (MPDV).

Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle

Canoo plans to begin deliveries of the pickup truck and "scaled production" of the MPDV in 2023. The startup hasn't discussed pricing for the pickup, but previously quoted a $33,000 base price for the MPDV.

When the Lifestyle Vehicle was unveiled in late 2019, Canoo said it would only be available through a subscription, with customers paying a monthly fee without any preset terms. Canoo was still thinking subscription late last year, when it teased removable wraps as an idea to separate individual subscribers' vehicles from the others.

JGoldcrown mural for Canoo Canvas wrap program

There was no discussion of that in the most recent release, however. Canoo only said that any of three vehicles could be reserved in the United States for a $100 deposit. The original subscription plan was to launch in Los Angeles and gradually roll out to other U.S. markets.

Canoo has moved away from its subscription model in recent months. During an investor call earlier this year, chairman Tony Aquila confirmed Canoo had ended a partnership with Hyundai that would have seen the automaker (and sibling brand Kia) using its skateboard platform for their own EVs. Aquila also said the startup planned to focus on commercial-fleet sales, but given the end-consumer push of this pricing announcement, it's possible the startup might be pivoting yet again.