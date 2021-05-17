Ford is already showing what it plans to do with over-the-air updates and the Mustang Mach-E. A solid-state battery advance claims to tackle a familiar problem with a different solution. A truck stop in California plans to offer no gas or diesel but will have megawatt charging for semis. And Fisker EVs will offer some of the latest interfaces from Sharp. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Ford has given its over-the-air updates for the Mustang Mach-E electric car and other upcoming vehicles a trade name, Power-Up, and like Tesla it’s rolling out a series of new features—including Amazon Alexa connectivity and a sketch pad—via those updates.

Researchers at Harvard are claiming that their solid-state battery solution for EVs will last longer—to handle 10,000 fast-charges. It’s still a “proof of concept design” facing plenty of potential hurdles on the way to vehicle testing or production.

Fisker has announced a partnership with Sharp, to supply key interface pieces for its upcoming electric vehicles. It comes via the newly announced joint agreement with the iPhone maker Foxconn.

And we reported on a big electric truck stop in California that plans to offer 25 megawatts of solar-supplemented charging—but no gasoline or diesel. Is it the template for the future?

