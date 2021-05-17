Production of the 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV and 2022 Chevy Bolt EV has started, and first cars are already shipping out to dealerships, GM confirmed Monday to Green Car Reports

Amid many delayed rollouts and arrivals, due to microchips and supply-chain issues, that’s about a month earlier than GM suggested earlier this year. Per the update from GM, first Bolt EUV deliveries will be made by the end of May.

Both models, built in Lake Orion, Michigan, represent a Bolt EV refresh for 2022, but it’s the Bolt EUV that updates the Bolt EV formula with a slightly larger form factor. The EUV is just 6.3 inches longer than the EV, on a wheelbase that’s 2.9 inches longer, but it offers more backseat space and cargo versatility.

GM’s Super Cruise and a panoramic sunroof are available exclusively on the EUV, and both models offer a new seat design plus a number of interface changes including a one-pedal driving mode. There’s also full Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, and a new Level 2 mobile charging cord.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

In a first drive of the Chevy Bolt EUV last month, we found it to essentially be a better Bolt in about every respect—although we think some shoppers are going to miss not having all-wheel drive on the menu for this front-wheel-drive EV.

When Chevy delivered the first Bolt EVs to customers in December 2016, it was the first non-Tesla model to offer more than 200 miles of range. The first three years of the Bolt EV were rated at 238 miles, then a battery boost—from the previous 60 kwh to 66 kwh—raised the rating to 259 miles for 2020.

The Bolt EV retains that 259-mile rating with its 2022 refresh, although the Bolt EUV, with its higher curb weight and potential aerodynamic differences, has received a range rating of 247 miles.

Value is an interesting piece of the story. Base prices for the 2022 Chevy Bolt EV have dropped $5,500 to $31,995, while the EUV starts at $33,995. There’s no $7,500 EV tax credit to be had here, but the price cut sets GM up to keep being one of the EV affordability leaders even without it.