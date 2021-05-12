Nissan is pointing out the flexibility EV shoppers have in services like Turo. The 2022 Bolt EV and EUV are rated for range. And GM has a plan for recycling materials from its Ultium EV cells. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV has been EPA-rated at 247 miles of range. While that’s not quite the 250 miles Chevy estimated, it’s more than the Kia Niro EV or Nissan Leaf Plus—or a base Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Nissan is offering more flexibility in an incentive for Leaf buyers—in the form of $350 for Turo peer-to-peer car-sharing. Will it help more people see how they can go electric if an EV works all but a few days a year?

Ahead of a ramp-up of cells for its GMC Hummer EV, GM has announced that the official materials-recycling partner for its Ultium battery cells is Canada’s Li-Cycle. The firm will start that recovery right away with the recovery of up to 100% of the manufacturing scrap from cell manufacturing—95% of which can be used for new batteries or other products.

And over at The Car Connection: Although VW has mass-market intent for its ID.4 electric crossover, the somewhat larger 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan continues with a styling refresh, a few more features, and like ID.4, something nobody asked for: haptic-feedback touch controls that will be harder to use while the vehicle is in motion.

_______________________________________

