China’s Nio heads to Norway. The Tesla Model Y is California’s top-selling EV. And CARB lays out a plan that’s not quite an ICE ban. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

California has laid out a proposed framework for its Advanced Clean Cars II rules, and while it doesn’t quite ban the internal combustion engine, it keeps them out of 80% of new vehicles by 2035 and would step up the requirements for plug-in hybrids.

Nio has chosen Norway as its first market outside China. The EV maker—which prior to 2019 financial troubles had earned comparisons to Tesla—plans to bring its battery swapping program to Norway, too.

Plug-in models are adding up to nearly 1 in 10 new vehicle sales in California—with the Tesla Model Y in the lead. Although as a reality check, zero-emission vehicles make up for about 2% of California’s vehicle population.

And over at The Car Connection: The 2021 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring plug-in hybrid offers 21 miles of electric driving and 23 mpg combined after that. Does this top-of-the-line SUV sell the typical luxury shopper on plugging in?

