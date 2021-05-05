Arrival and Uber see a future for an EV designed for ride-hailing. Ford is offering its E-Transit for a lower price. And the used EV market is surging. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Ford has revealed more details about specs and build configurations for its E-Transit electric vans—and that includes a lower base price than the $45,000 originally announced. It’s also attempting to gauge interest for its potential use in fleets.

The UK startup Arrival has announced that it’s working with Uber to develop the Arrival Car, an EV conceived specifically for ride-hailing. Despite a 2023 target for the Car’s delivery there’s been no confirmation about how it fits into Uber’s plan—and so far it appears the U.S. isn’t part of that plan.

And used electric vehicle prices are soaring. The microchip shortage and other market conditions that have pinched the supply of new EVs, amid an already strong market, have reached the used EV market. The average used EV price jumped about $1,500 from March to May, and with more Americans thinking about road trips and commutes again, this is likely going to last for some time.

Over at Motor Authority: We’ve been hearing about electric-car drag racing for nearly two decades; now the sanctioning body for the sport, the NHRA, has finally decided to create an electric-car class.

